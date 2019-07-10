PM confident of two-thirds vote for ‘Undi 18’, doubts Opposition will backtrack on promise

Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad holds a press conference in Parliament building July 10, 2019, as Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob, Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman, Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan and Datuk Seri M. Saravanan look on. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, July 10 — Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad is confident his government has the requisite two-thirds backing to pass its constitutional amendment Bill and lower the voting age from 21 to 18.

The prime minister strongly believes the Opposition MPs will not renege on their promise to back the Bill after the Pakatan Harapan agreed to include their proposals for automatic voter registration and dropping the age on election candidates to 18 too.

“During our briefing this morning, the Opposition had given their assurance that they will support the amendment as we have included automatic registration and the rights for 18-years-olds to become candidates.

“We are confident, don’t think they would lie to me,” he told a press conference at the Parliament lobby here today.

Also present at the media conference were Opposition Leader Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob, PAS secretary-general Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan and Youth and Sports Minister Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman.

