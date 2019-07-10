Perak exco Paul Yong: ‘I have never raped her’

In his first official statement after he was released on bail following his arrest, Yong said the allegation both shocked and baffled him. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, July 10 — Perak executive councillor Paul Yong acknowledged today that he is the state official accused of raping his Indonesian helper but rejected the allegation as false and baseless.

In his first official statement after he was released on bail following his arrest, the state housing, local government, public transport, non-Islamic affairs and new villages committee chairman also said the allegation both shocked and baffled him.

“I hereby unequivocally and categorically deny the allegation. I reiterate that I have never raped or sexually assaulted her,” he said.

“While maintaining my total innocence, I have given my full cooperation to the police and brought witnesses to assist police in their investigation to show that the allegation is false,” he added.

Yong added that he respects the rule of law and hoped that the police will conduct their investigation professionally and independently.

“I believe that the truth will prevail,” he said.

News of the allegation surfaced after the domestic worker lodged a police report on Monday alleging Yong raped her at his house in Meru, here.

Yong was arrested yesterday and gave his statement to investigators, before being released on bail today.

Earlier, Perak Police chief Datuk Razarudin Husain said statements were taken from both Yong and the Indonesian worker, with medical examination also performed on both as part of the investigation.

The case has been classified under Section 376 of the Penal Code for rape based on preliminary investigations, the state police chief added.

Those convicted under the section are liable for up to 20 years’ imprisonment and whipping.