MCMC commences public inquiry on allocation of spectrum bands

PUTRAJAYA, July 9 — The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) has commenced a public inquiry (PI) on spectrum allocation matters in relation to 700, 2300 and 2600MHz spectrum bands on July 1.

This is the first time that MCMC is undertaking a public inquiry on spectrum allocation matters and the approach is to ensure transparency in the spectrum allocation method.

MCMC in a statement said the PI, which will take place until August 30, would adhere to the processes outlined under Part V, Chapter 3 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

The commission said the PI was expected to yield feedback from industry experts, public and interested parties on MCMC’s proposals pertaining to spectrum allocation timeframe, implementation plan, technical matters and spectrum fees.

The PI document outlined some of MCMC’s preliminary positions relating to the proposed optimum bandwidth for each spectrum band, the award mechanism (tender or direct conversion), the timeline for the allocation process and broad principles to determine spectrum fees, it said.

“Optimising the use of spectrum is important to ensure improved quality of service, wider coverage and better mobile broadband speeds,” it said.

MCMC said it was also in line with the aim of achieving the average speeds of 30 Mbps in 98 per cent of populated areas by 2023 under the National Fiberisation and Connectivity Plan (NFCP). — Bernama