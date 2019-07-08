Najib’s main 1MDB trial to start Aug 19 as High Court rejects govt’s extension bid

Datuk Seri Najib Razak arrives at the Kuala Lumpur High Court July 8 2019. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, July 8 — The High Court today ruled that Datuk Seri Najib Razak will be tried for corruption over 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) on August 19, whether his ongoing SRC International trial is still continuing or has ended by then.

High Court judge Collin Lawrence Sequerah rejected a June 21 application by public prosecutors to delay the 1MDB trial dates.

It was the third extension request from the prosecution who sought to start Najib’s main 1MDB trial only after the conclusion of the SRC International case.

Najib is currently standing trial for seven money laundering and criminal breach of trust charges over RM42 million in SRC International Sdn Bhd, a former subsidiary of 1MDB.

His SRC International trial, which continues today, was originally set to run until August 15.

Sequerah had previously set August 19 to 29; throughout September and October except for Fridays; and the first two weeks in November, for Najib’s 1MDB trial.

MORE TO COME