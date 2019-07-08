Court sets Aug 19 mention of Lokman Adam’s case for hurting UM student

On March 28, Datuk Lokman Adam Lokman Noor (pic), Abdul Mutalif, Salmon Arif Budiman Mychlis and Mohd Norzakifah Mohammed Nawi had all pleaded not guilty to the charges. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, July 8 — The Magistrate’s Court here today set August 19 for mention of a case involving Umno Supreme Council member Datuk Lokman Noor Adam and three others, including Petaling Jaya Umno chief Abdul Mutalif Abdul Rahim, who are charged with hurting a university student over a fracas at a bus stop in the city last March.

Magistrate Tawfiq Affandy Chin set the date after deputy public prosecutor Adam Mohamed informed the court that there were documents related to the case that had not been handed to the defence.

However, he said, some of the documents, including police reports lodged by victims in the alleged incident, were handed over to the defence today.

“But, the medical reports on the victims have yet to be received from Universiti Malaya Medical Centre and the prosecution is requesting for another mention date,” said Adam when the case came up for mention today.

All the counsel for the accused confirmed having received the said documents.

On March 28, Lokman Noor, 46; Abdul Mutalif, 48, who is the younger brother of Baling Member of Parliament Datuk Abdul Azeez Abdul Rahim; Salmon Arif Budiman Mychlis, 48, who is a clerk at the Lembah Pantai Umno office, and Mohd Norzakifah Mohammed Nawi, 44, a runner at a legal firm, had all pleaded not guilty to the charges.

On the first and second charge, all four of them and another person still at large, were charged with participating in an illegal assembly and causing a public disturbance with one of them causing hurt on a Universiti Malaya student Wong Yang Ke, 23, by grabbing him below the jaw, and pulling his neck and hair from behind.

They were alleged to have done so at a bus stop in front of Restoran Amjal, Jalan Pantai Baharu, Brickfields, here at 3.30pm on March 22.

The charges were framed under Section 323 of the Penal Code Code and read together with Section 149 of the same law, where the accused could be jailed for up to a year or fined a maximum of RM2,000 or both, if found guilty.

Lokman Noor, better known as Lokman Adam, also claimed trial to a charge with committing mischief by tearing up a placard that Wong was carrying, at the same place, date and time.

The charge, under Section 426 of the Penal Code, provides an imprisonment for up to five years, or with fine, or both, upon conviction.

Abdul Mutalif, meanwhile, also pleaded not guilty to a charge under Section 323 of the Penal Code for voluntarily hurting the right thumb of Siti Mariam Mohamad Nizar, 25, an intern of a news portal, at Restoran Amjal, Jalan Pantai Baharu, Brickfields, at 3.45 pm on March 22.

He also pleaded not guilty to an alternative charge under the same section with using criminal force on the victim at the same place, date and time.

Lawyers N.Logendran and Azrul Zulkifli Stork represented Lokman Noor and Abdul Mutalif, respectively, while lawyer Datuk M.Reza Hassan represented Salmon Arif Budiman and Mohd Norzakifah. — Bernama