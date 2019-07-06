Waytha Moorthy: Govt to focus on addressing Orang Asli Batek tribe health issues

National Unity and Social Wellbeing Minister, P. Waytha Moorthy, speaks to reporters at Kompleks Perdana Putra in Putrajaya April 24, 2019. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

PUTRAJAYA, July 6 — The main focus of the Pakatan Harapan government today is to address the health issues faced by the Batek tribe of the Orang Asli community in Kuala Koh, Gua Musang.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department P. Waytha Moorthy in his statement today said he was working closely with the Health Ministry in addressing the matter.

“The Pakatan Harapan government is studying ways to address this issue, along with other issues such as health and economic opportunities for the Batek tribe and other Orang Asli communities,” he said.

Waytha Moorthy added that strong measures in addressing other issues of the Batek tribe to be implemented once the situation in Kuala Koh stabilised.

He was referring to the answer given in the Parliament on July 4, on the low achievement of the Batek tribe community.

“These statistics reflect that the community has been marginalised,” he said. — Bernama