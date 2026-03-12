PUTRAJAYA, March 12 -- The Ministry of Economy is finalising the master plan and investment blueprint for the Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone (JS-SEZ), which is expected to be launched on March 30 in Johor Bahru.

Economy Minister Akmal Nasrullah Mohd Nasir said the action plan will serve as a public reference, and the more detailed master plan will guide all implementing parties in developing the special economic zone.

“At the Ministry of Economy, we are finalising the blueprint and the master plan. The blueprint is for public reference, while the master plan is for reference by all implementing parties,” he told the media after launching MyRMK — an integrated monitoring system to ensure the comprehensive implementation of the 13th Malaysia Plan (RMK13) — here today. — Bernama