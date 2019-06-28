Mohamad Nasir named PLUS chairman

Mohd Sheriff steps down after almost 17 years of leading the PLUS group. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, June 28 — PLUS Malaysia Berhad (PLUS) has appointed former Employees Provident Fund (EPF) deputy CEO Datuk Mohamad Nasir Ab. Latif as chairman effective yesterday.

The board announcement the succession today after Tan Sri Mohd Sheriff Mohd Kassim opted to retire on the same day, after almost 17 years of leading the PLUS group.

Mohamad Nasir has served on the board of directors of PLUS Malaysia since December 31, 2013. He first began his career with EPF in 1982 and held several positions before being promoted to EPF deputy CEO of Investment.

He previously held positions as State Enforcement Officer (1990-1995), Senior Research Officer, Manager and Senior Manager in the Investment and Economics Research Department (1995-2003) and General Manager of the International Equity Investment Department (July 2009-2013).

He is currently a board member of Sime Darby Plantation Berhad, Malaysian Resources Corporation Berhad, Yinson Holdings Berhad, BBCC Development Sdn Bhd, Yarra Park City Pty Ltd., PNB-Kwasa International Holding Limited, PNB-Kwasa International 1 Limited and PNB-Kwasa International 2 Limited.

He graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Social Science (Economics) from Universiti Sains Malaysia and obtained a Certified Diploma in Accounting and Finance from the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants in 1996.

He also holds a Master of Science in Investment Analysis from the University of Stirling, United Kingdom (1999).

PLUS Managing director Datuk Azman Ismail said that Sheriff had, in his 17-year tenure, led and driven the PLUS group to become a high-performing organisation and remains as the best-in-class highway concessionaire nationally and internationally.

“A charismatic leader in every sense of the word, Tan Sri is always committed to drive the organisation forward,” he said.

Among the company’s achievements listed are PLUS Expressways Berhad’s public listing on the KLSE in 2002, introduction of PLUS’ new corporate logo, PLUS’ digital transformation, rest area new facelift project and many more.