Energy Commission: No electricity surcharge for local consumers for rest of 2019

PUTRAJAYA, June 28 — No electricity tariff surcharge will be imposed on domestic users for the period of July 1 to December 31 this year.

In fact, the Energy Commission (ST) in a statement today said the government had also agreed to maintain the current electricity surcharge rate in the peninsula at 2.55 sen per kilowatt hour (kWh) for non-domestic users, especially the commercial and industrial users, for the same period.

As such, the current average base tariff rate would remain unchanged at 39.45 sen per kilowatt hour (kWh).

The commission said the rates were fixed after the government gave its approval for Tenaga Nasional Bhd (TNB) to continue implementing the Imbalance Cost Pass-Through (ICPT) mechanism in the peninsula throughout the said period.

The ICPT is a mechanism approved by the government and implemented by ST since Jan 1, 2014, as part of a wider regulatory reform called the Incentive-Based Regulation. The mechanism allows TNB to reflect changes in fuel and generation costs in consumer’s electricity tariff every six months. — Bernama