Airbnb proposes regulatory, tax framework to boost Malaysia tourism

Airbnb’s head of public policy for Southeast Asia Mich Goh says the company is committed to d oing everything they can to support the work of local authorities and sustainably grow Malaysian tourism.― AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 28 ― Airbnb has released a potential regulatory and tax framework for short-term rentals in Malaysia, aimed at growing the country’s tourism industry and addressing local needs, said its head of public policy for Southeast Asia Mich Goh.

She said the the proposed framework includes clear and consistent national approach; simple registration such as online and host-friendly registration system; fair, broad-based tourism tax and a new code of conduct.

“Airbnb is committed to doing everything we can to support the work of local authorities and sustainably grow Malaysian tourism as it works towards achieving a target of 30 million international tourists for Visit Malaysia 2020.

“We have listened to local authorities, and have put forward a regulatory framework that we respectfully believe would help grow Malaysian tourism now and into the future,” she said in a statement today.

Goh said Airbnb’s plan would generate significant additional revenue for the Malaysian government.

“A simple change in existing legislation would unlock millions of additional revenue for vital local services and infrastructure,” she said. ― Bernama