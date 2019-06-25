MACC: Zahid to face bribery charges on Overseas Visa System tomorrow

Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi speaks during the ‘Politik Malaysia Baharu’ town hall session at PWTC in Kuala Lumpur April 6, 2019. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, June 25 — Umno leader Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi is expected to be charged with corruption tomorrow over the Overseas Visa System, the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) announced today.

The MACC said it has received consent from the Attorney General’s Chambers (AGC) to charge Zahid for offences under Section 16 (a)(B) of the MACC Act 2009, and Section 165 of the Penal Code.

Both articles of the two acts deal with offences related to receiving bribes in the capacity as a public servant or public body.

“The MACC has received consent from the AGC to prosecute former Malaysian deputy prime minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi at the KL Sessions Court on June 26, and subsequently at the Shah Alam Sessions Court in June 27,” it said in a statement.

Zahid, 66, was formerly the deputy prime minister during the Najib administration and in charge of the Home Ministry from May 2013 to May 2018.

MACC confirmed Bagan Datuk MP was arrested at 10am yesterday when he turned up at its headquarters in Putrajaya but has since been released on bail.

Citing anonymous sources, The Star daily reported yesterday that Zahid may face up to 40 new charges over the visa system.

The Umno president who is currently on leave from his role in the party has already been arraigned on 47 other charges.

Last year, Zahid claimed trial to a total of 46 charges — 27 for money laundering involving funds belonging to Yayasan Akalbudi, 12 for criminal breach of trust (CBT) and eight for corruption.

He was accused of using the funds to make six payments for personal credit cards, insurance policy and licence for his personal vehicles, remittances to a law firm and contributions to the police football association.

On February 20, Zahid was charged with another count of CBT involving some RM260,000 also belonging to Yayasan Akalbudi.