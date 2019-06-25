Five gang members nabbed after shot fired outside PJ restaurant

Baharudin said all the suspects aged between 23 and 34 were remanded for seven days until Thursday. — Reuters pic

SHAH ALAM, June 25 — The police have arrested five suspects believed to be members of a secret society after one of them fired a shot into the air during an incident in front of a restaurant in Taman Megah Park here, last Wednesday (June 19).

Shah Alam District Police chief ACP Baharudin Mat Taib said in the 11.30pm incident, a group of individuals comprising a couple and three men were drinking alcohol outside the restaurant.

He said several other patrons at the restaurant reprimanded them for the unruly behaviour, and this resulted in a misunderstanding and quarreling between the two groups.

“During the quarrel, none of the parties suffered any injury. However, one of the secret society members brought out a CZ Compact semi-automatic pistol made in the Czech Republic from a four-wheel drive vehicle, containing live ammunition.

“The suspect then released a gunshot into the air believed to serve as a warning. It was learned that some of the customers in the restaurant knew the members of the group,” he said in a press conference, here today.

Baharuddin said based on the information, the police raided a house in Putra Heights, Subang Jaya at 11pm on Thursday and detained the main suspect, namely the man who fired the shot, as well as his wife.

He said checks on the four-wheel drive vehicle revealed a pistol containing two live bullets in a bag, believed to be the weapon used during the incident.

He said at first, the suspect claimed the vehicle belonged to his father-in-law, but further checks found another 22 9-millimetre bullets in a plastic laid on the table in the living room of the house.

“After interrogating the 34-year-old man, the police arrested three other acquaintances who were with him during the incident, in nearby areas.

“Initial investigations revealed that the suspect, who worked at a telecommunications company, bought the pistol in southern Thailand for RM3,000. The interrogation also found that these five individuals are believed to be actively involved in secret society activities in Kuala Lumpur, and currently trying to ‘expand’ their influence in Selangor, “ he said.

He added that all the suspects aged between 23 and 34 were remanded for seven days until Thursday and were investigated under Section 307 of the Penal Code and Section 8 of the Firearms (Increased Penalties) Act 1971. — Bernama