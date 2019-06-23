Chow: Penang pilots biogas production from food waste

Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow speaks to the press at Komtar in George Town June 17, 2019. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, June 23 — The Penang state government today launched a pilot project aimed at transforming food waste into biogas and fertilisers, while reducing the amount of waste at the landfill in Pulau Burung, Nibong Tebal.

Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow said the joint initiative between the state government and Penang City Council (MBPP), served as a measure to address the fact that the landfill is estimated to be usable for only another 30 years.

Appropriate food waste will be sorted from kitchen waste and then transformed into biogas and fertilisers through a processing machine, he told reporters today at the project launch held at the Batu Maung Solid Waste Transfer Station which also serves as a waste processing plant, near here.

Others who attended the launch included state Housing, Local Government, and Urban and Rural Planning Committee chairman Jagdeep Singh Deo and Penang city mayor Datuk Yew Tung Seang.

Chow also urged the Federal government to undertake a detailed study and make an urgent decision on the issue of imported plastic and other contaminated waste lying in many containers which were currently stranded at the island’s port and other locations in the country.

He said the waste was affecting the environment and at the same time, destroying the image of Penang and the rest of the country.

Following recent incidents of environmental contamination in the country and the related public outcry, Energy, Science, Technology, Environment and Climate Change Minister Yeo Bee Yin declared a war on plastic, and last month ordered 60 containers laden with contaminated plastic waste and stranded at Port Klang to be sent back to the countries of origin, in stages. — Bernama