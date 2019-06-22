Police investigate vandalism at Melaka graves

State CID chief AC Mohd Nor Yhazid Idris had urged all quarters to stay calm and stop viraling the case to enable the police to investigate the incident. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

MELAKA, June 22 — The police are investigating acts of vandalism involving the damaging of several grave headstones at the As-Syakirin Islamic Cemetery in Bacang, 6.5 km from the Melaka City centre here, last night.

State CID chief AC Mohd Nor Yhazid Idris had urged all quarters to stay calm and stop viraling the case to enable the police to investigate the incident.

‘‘We are in the process of identifying the individuals involved and had taken statements from two people who were allegedly at the scene to help in investigation,’’ he said when contacted by Bernama there today.

Mohd Nor Yhazid said that the police were scrutinising several police reports to open an investigation paper and currently the case was being investigated under Section 297 of the Penal Code.

The local media yesterday reported that the residents in Bacang were in an uproar at the damage to about 20 headstones at the cemetrey due to vandalism by irresponsible quarters at 8pm. — Bernama