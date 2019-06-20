Youth shot by traffic cop in Kedah after friend runs red light

The victim’s mother Hashimah Mahmood claimed her son was shot by the policeman who tried to stop the youths when their motorcycle beat the red light. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

ALOR SETAR, June 20 — A 21-year-old man was shot in the arm by a traffic cop in Jalan Langgar here yesterday.

In the incident at 10.15am, Mohd Alif Anuar was riding pillion on his 22-year-old friend Zulhilmi Azri’s motorcycle towards their workplace in Alor Mengkudu from Kuala Kedah.

The victim’s mother Hashimah Mahmood, 49, claimed her son was shot by the policeman who tried to stop the youths when their motorcycle beat the red light.

“My son is now in red zone at Sultanah Bahiyah Hospital for a serious injury and the doctor said surgery would be done last night to remove the bullet.

“He is conscious and told me that he had asked his friend to stop the motorcycle but he did not as he did not have a motorcycle licence,” she told reporters when met.

Meanwhile, Kedah district police chief Datuk Mat Kasim Karim confirmed receiving a report on the incident.

He said the policeman involved had not lodged any report.

“It’s possible that he had let out a shot to stop the motorcycle but the action was unwarranted.

“If policemen act against the law, victims could take civil action against the police force,” he said in a statement late last night.

It is understood that Kedah police chief Datuk Zainuddin Yaacob would issue a statement tomorrow. — Bernama