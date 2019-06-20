Singapore welcomes Malaysia’s proposal for sheltered walkways across the Causeway

Singapore’s Ministry of Transport has welcomed a proposal from Malaysia to build sheltered walkways across the Causeway to make life easier for pedestrians. — TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, June 20 — Singapore welcomed Malaysia’s plans to build sheltered walkways across the Causeway, although it has yet to receive any official proposal or communication on the plans.

In response to TODAY’s queries on Malaysia’s plans for sheltered walkways linking Johor to Woodlands, a spokesperson from the Ministry of Transport (MoT) said yesterday that there is already a pedestrian walkway on Singapore’s half of the Causeway beside the vehicular lanes.

That section of walkway is largely not sheltered, and is available only along the outbound side of the Causeway heading towards Malaysia.

“We welcome the construction of a sheltered walkway on Malaysia’s side linking the Johor Baru CIQ (Customs, Immigration and Quarantine Complex) to the pedestrian walkway on Singapore’s side,” the spokesperson added.

Earlier yesterday, Malaysian news agency Bernama reported that the proposed 1.2km sheltered walkway would be built on the existing motorcycle lanes on both sides of the Causeway.

It is expected to cost about RM15 million.

The plan by the Malaysian authorities is to make it safer for the thousands of pedestrians who cross the Causeway daily.

Mohd Solihan Badri, chairman of Johor’s Public Works, Infrastructure and Transportation Committee, said that the project will solve the safety issue of people walking on the same road as vehicles. He added that 60 per cent of those who use the Causeway are pedestrians, Bernama reported.

TODAY previously reported that an estimated 300,000 people cross the border daily.

The MoT spokesperson also said that Singapore is committed to working with Malaysia to find practical and effective solutions to resolve the issue of congestion along the bridge. — TODAY