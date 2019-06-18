Kingfisher Beer owners deny beverages caused deaths of quartet in Johor

Esikkandar said that a Ministry of Health screening conducted in November last year found Kingfisher Beer safe for consumption. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, June 18 — The parent company of Kingfisher Beer said today the rumour that its beverages had caused the death of construction workers in Johor was baseless.

United Breweries Limited operation director Esikkandar Basha said in a statement issued this evening that a Ministry of Health (MoH) screening conducted in November last year found Kingfisher Beer safe for consumption.

“I would like to explain that Kingfisher is a beer brand from India that has existed for over a hundred years,” the statement said.

“For as long as we have operated there was never a case such as this, and as a matter of fact after an incident in September last year we sent a sample to the MoH for testing.”

The company said the test result was released on November 2 and that the beer met complied with all safety standards set by the MoH.

“But today again the Kingfisher brand is blamed for the alcohol poisoning incident in Johor and the photo of our beer is made viral on social media,” Esikkandar said.

“We would like to stress that the Kingfisher beer is not the cause of these deaths.”

At least four people have died and another blinded in Johor after they allegedly consumed illicit liquor reportedly tainted with methanol.

Johor police chief Comm Datuk Mohd Khalil Kader Mohd said today the deceased comprised a Malaysian, a Nepalese, a Pakistani and an Indian national, all in their 30s.

The cases were reported in the past 48 hours.

Comm Mohd Khalil added that the illicit liquor could have contained methanol, a toxic substance unlike ethanol, the type of ethyl alcohol found in drinks.