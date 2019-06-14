Three family members killed in PJ house fire

Norizham said the Fire Department received an emergency call about 2.47am before deploying firefighters to the scene. — Picture courtesy of the Fire and Rescue Department

KUALA LUMPUR, June 14 — Three family members were killed in a fire which destroyed their three-storey terrace house at Kampung Lindungan, Petaling Jaya early this morning.

Selangor Fire and Rescue Department assistant operations director Norizham Mohd Nudin said the department received an emergency call about 2.47am before deploying firefighters to the scene.

“20 firefighters and three fire engines from the Petaling Jaya and Subang fire and rescue stations were rushed to the scene and arrived at the location 12 minutes later.

“The incident involved two men and a woman who were believed to have been trapped in the house,” he said when contacted by Bernama.

Norizham said the fire believed to have started from the ground floor of the house which was 100 per cent destroyed in the incident while the initial investigation also found that the double-storey terrace house was renovated to three floors.

The bodies of three victims were sent to the Universiti Malaya Medical Centre (PPUM) for post-mortem. — Bernama