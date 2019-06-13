UCSI University campus to be set up in Tronoh, Perak by 2022, says exco

Perak housing, local government, public transport, non-islamic affairs and new villages committee chairman Paul Yong Choo Kiong at a press conference in Tronoh June 13, 2019. — Picture by Farhan Najib

TRONOH, June 13 — A new university, comprising a college and an international school, will be set up in Tronoh by 2022, Perak Housing and Local Government Committee chairman Yong Choo Kiong said today.

“The construction is expected to begin by the end of this year or latest by early next year,” he told a press conference at his service centre here.

“We have identified a 24.28ha of land for the construction, However, we are facing some issues with the land status as the land does not belong to the government. We are currently in discussions with an estate board to get the clearance.

“But once everything is settled, we will do the ground-breaking ceremony and proceed with the project,” he added.

Yong said the university project will take about three years to complete and he added that Tronoh is the best location for the university.

“Tronoh is situated in the centre of the state with access to various public transport systems and it is also nearer to Pulau Pangkor, which will be gazetted as duty-free island next year.

“So, we believe Tronoh is the perfect location for the UCSI university, which currently holds the top spot in the private university ranking list in the country,” he said.