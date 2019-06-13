Man — charged with insulting Islam, Prophet Muhammad, Hadi Awang — changes plea to guilty

(From left) Mohamad Yazid Kong Abdullah, Chow Mun Fai and Danny Antoni leave the Sessions Court in Kuala Lumpur March 8, 2019. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 13 — A man who previously claimed trial to two counts of insulting Prophet Muhammad, Islam and PAS president, Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang, on Facebook, changed his plea to guilty, in the Sessions Court here today.

Danny Antoni, 28, entered the plea after the charge against him was read again before Judge MM Edwin Paramjothy during mention of the case today.

The court then fixed July 17 for sentence hearing.

On the first count Danny was charged with using the Facebook account of Danny A’antonio Jr, to post an insulting statement against Prophet Muhammad and Islam which could threaten harmony between Muslims and non-Muslims at 1.21am on January 9.

The charge, under Section 298A (1) (a) of the Penal Code, provides for a maximum jail term of five years, upon conviction.

He was also charged with committing the same offence against PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang at the same place, date and time.

The charge framed under Section 233 (1)(a) of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 punishable under Section 233(3) provides for a maximum fine of RM50,000 or imprisonment of up to one year or both, upon conviction.

Both postings were read at the Cyber Crime and Multimedia Investigation Division, Commercial Crime Investigation Department, Bukit Aman Police headquarters, Menara KPJ here at 10am on March 4.

Earlier, deputy public prosecutor Muhamad Asyaraf Md Kamal urged for a severe sentence taking into account the seriousness of the offence.

Counsel P. Rajsurian representing Danny appealed for a concurrent jail sentence from the date his client’s arrest and to take into consideration that the accused is the sole breadwinner. — Bernama