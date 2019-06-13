‘Datuk Kong’ worshipper apologises for wearing skull cap, sarong to conduct temple ritual in Perak

A clip of fisherman Lim Lip Kok conducting a Datuk Kong ritual at a temple wearing a white skull cap and sarong went viral on social media.

PARIT BUNTAR, June 13 — Fisherman Lim Lip Kok today tenders an open apology to all Muslims in the country for his indiscretion in conducting a ritual at a temple dressed like a Muslim as viralled lately.

Lim, 43, said he deeply regretted his action which had offended Muslims and Malays and promised not to repeat the action.

‘’I apologise, I apologise, I apologise. My action was not deliberate and had no intention to bring discomfiture to Malaysians and offended the feelings of the Malays,’’ he told a media conference at the Tanjung Piandang Village Development and Security Committee Hall here today.

Lim’s offer of apology was made in Mandarin and translated by the Tanjung Piandang Kampung Bagan Selatan Community Consensus Council secretary Cheah Han Boon.

On June 7, a recording of a man performing a ritual at the Datuk Kong Temple, Taman Piandang Indah, Tanjung Piandang, wearing a white skull cap and batik sarong viralled and result in disgruntlements among Muslims.

Meanwhile, Tanjung Piandang Mosque’s Religious Bureau chairman Mohd Yusop Budin said the mosque committee had decided in a discussion to accept the apology to avoid a rift.

‘’Lim’s action has tarnished the dignity of Muslims. We want to safeguard the dignity of all religions and the good of all quarters,” he added. — Bernama