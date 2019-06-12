Man confesses to homosexual video with purported minister

After his confession, Haziq urged the MACC to probe the alleged minister on corruption claims. — Facebook screencap

KUALA LUMPUR, June 12 — An individual by the name of Haziq Aziz this morning admitted to being the person in a sex video that went viral yesterday purported to involve a federal Pakatan Harapan minister.

In a 30-second clip posted on Facebook at 2.30am, Haziq named the alleged politician and claimed the video was taken without his consent.

“The video was taken without my permission on May 11, during the Sandakan by-election, at [the alleged minister’s] room at Four Points Hotel,” he said in the video.

Malay Mail is choosing to withhold the name of the minister until he can be reached for comment.

Haziq also urged the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission to probe the alleged minister on corruption claims.

“He is not an individual qualified to be a leader,” he said.

The Haziq in the video shares the same name and resemblance to a deputy minister’s aide.

Malay Mail is trying to reach all parties involved for comment.

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad had weighed in on the matter when asked at a news conference in Putrajaya yesterday, but said he did not know anything about a homosexual video clip circulating on social media that allegedly features one of his Cabinet members.

The series of short videos lasting roughly 1.34-minutes have been making the rounds on social media early yesterday morning, which shows two men, with one resembling the alleged minister, getting intimate with each another.