Three fake cops detained after 24-hour robbery spree in Seberang Perai

The three suspects are now arrested under Section 395 of the Penal Code for gang robbery and Section 170 of the Penal Code for impersonating a civil servant. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KEPALA BATAS, June 11 — Police detained three men yesterday for impersonating policemen before robbing four victims in three separate incidents around North Seberang Perai, in less than 24 hours.

North Seberang Perai district police chief ACP Noorzainy Mohd Noor said three suspects, aged between 21 and 26 years were arrested separately, between 5.30am and 11.30am today by a police team led by ASP Mohd Yusof Ibrahim following a police report.

“Two suspects were nabbed when they were riding a Yamaha 125z motorcycle at Butterworth Outer Ring Road (BORR) and following their arrest, police raided a house in Kubang Semang near here, and arrested the third suspect.

The three suspects are now arrested under Section 395 of the Penal Code for gang robbery and Section 170 of the Penal Code for impersonating a civil servant.

“According to the investigation, the three men have been carrying out their activities many months ago and we believe they are involved in at least 10 impersonating cases as policemen and robbery cases at North Seberang Perai and other states.

Police also seized various types of equipment such as police vest, walkie talkie, torchlight with electric shock device used during impersonating activities, besides several transparent plastics containing the syabu drug.

According to Noorzainy, the latest victims were a pair of lovers who were mugged of their cash, watch, handphone, and jewellery; a newspaper vendor who lost over RM1,000 in cash and a Pakistani carpet seller. — Bernama