PM visits Konica Minolta factory, opens Smart Industry Centre in Melaka

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad officiates the opening of the Melaka Smart Industry Centre (SIC) at Konica Minolta Business Technologies Malaysia Sdn Bhd, Melaka June 10, 2019. — Bernama pic

MELAKA, June 10 — Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad today spent about an hour visiting the factory of Konica Minolta Business Technologies Malaysia Sdn Bhd in the Bukit Rambai Industrial Park here.

Dr Mahathir and his wife Tun Dr Siti Hasmah Mohd Ali arrived at the factory at about 3.50pm, accompanied by Melaka Chief Minister Adly Zahari.

Also present were Japan’s Ambassador to Malaysia, Dr Makio Miyagawa, and Deputy International Trade and Industry Minister Ong Kian Ming.

Dr Mahathir later officially opened the Melaka Smart Industry Centre (SIC) at the factory, which is the first of its kind in the country.

Meanwhile, Konica Minolta Technologies Malaysia managing director Hideyuki Yoshida said Konica Minolta is incorporating the use of digital technology based on automation, information and communications technology and a lot of manufacturing experience using the digital manufacturing concept.

“We always keep challenging ourselves to enhance our value in every manufacturing process and now our business partners understand our concept starting this new manufacturing model,” he said in his welcoming speech.

He believed SIC is a new model of manufacturing cluster with open innovation called ‘Virtual One Company’. — Bernama