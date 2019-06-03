IGP issues fresh warning after district police heads continue soliciting Raya funds

Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Abdul Hamid Bador speaks during a press conference at the Bukit Aman police headquarters in Kuala Lumpur May 13, 2019. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, June 3 — Datuk Seri Abdul Hamid Bador cautioned district police chiefs today not to ignore his previous order for them not to solicit funds for the Hari Raya period.

The inspector-general of police (IGP) was especially displeased to learn that some OCPDs were allegedly claiming the funds would be distributed to eligible recipients of zakat (Muslim tithing).

“I am repeating my warning for this heinous and despicable practice to be stopped immediately, before the repercussions befall you and stern action is taken against those involved.

“Do not jeopardise the dignity of the force, and do not be so shameless as to wallow in the dirt of corruption and abuse,” he said in a statement.

Abdul Hamid has been on a mission to clean up the police force since succeeding Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun.

He is also the IGP that finally agreed to the formation of the Independent Police Complaints and Misconduct Commission (IPCMC) that his predecessors had all resisted.