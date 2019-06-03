IGP: Cops ordering donation drives for Hari Raya events will face transfers

Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Abdul Hamid Bador speaks during a press conference at the Bukit Aman police headquarters in Kuala Lumpur May 13, 2019. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, June 3 — Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Datuk Seri Abdul Hamid Bador has warned senior policemen of immediate transfers if they are found instructing subordinates to collect donations to organise Hari Raya open houses.

He said he has received complaints from lower-ranked officers about being instructed by their supervisors to go out and seek donations from the public or private companies for their department or stations to host open houses.

“I have given instructions before, restricting any form of event being hosted using funds obtained from outside sources.

“That is what I have stressed. I will take action, I will transfer them out immediately,” he said when asked on what action would be taken against those giving such instructions.

This comes on the back of Abdul Hamid’s earlier statement, warning district police chiefs around the country not to ignore his previous orders not to solicit funds during the Hari Raya period.

Abdul Hamid today advised against officers or stations hosting lavish open houses if they could not afford it, saying there was no persecution in not hosting an open house.

“The public are not aggrieved when the police don’t host an open house; are there people throwing tantrums, staging protests because the police did not host an open house?

“I don’t think so. The people understand (if there are financial constraints),” he said.