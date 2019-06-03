Government sues Shahrizat’s husband, children over RM253m NFC loan

National Feedlot Corporation chairman Datuk Mohamad Salleh Ismail (right) is seen with his wife Tan Sri Shahrizat Abdul Jalil outside the Sessions Court in Kuala Lumpur November 28, 2015. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 3 — The federal government has filed a lawsuit seeking to reclaim RM253 million loaned to the National Feedlot Corp (NFC) operated by former Wanita Umno chief Tan Sri Shahrizat Abdul Jalil’s family.

According to The Edge, the Attorney General’s Chambers (AGC) filed the lawsuit last week and named the NFC; Shahriazat’s husband, Datuk Mohamad Salleh Ismail; their three children; and six of the family’s firms as respondents.

The couple’s children names in the suit are Wan Shahinur Izran Mohamad Salleh, Wan Shahinur Izmir Mohamad Salleh and Wan Izzana Fatimah Zabedah Mohamad Salleh.

The family’s companies also named in the suit are National Meat & Livestock Corp Sdn Bhd, Real Food Co Sdn Bhd, Meatworks Corp Sdn Bhd, Agroscience Industries Sdn Bhd, Asian Bioscience Corp Sdn Bhd and Techknowlogy Imageware (M) Sdn Bhd.

The RM253 million sum claimed represents a RM225 million portion of the RM250 million loan to the firm that had been tasked with developing the local cattle industry, with the application of 2 per cent annual interest and additional interest as a result of default.

The suit is also seeking a court declaration to make the family personally liable for the repayments as well as RM118 million allegedly misappropriated, along with any undeclared profit and income that may have arisen as a result of their use.

Last month, Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng said the government would sue to compel the NFC and Shahrizat’s family to repay the loan.

In 2011, the Auditor-General’s Report exposed the scandal surrounding NFC along with the involvement of Shahrizat’s family in the project.

The scandal was the genesis of PKR vice president Rafizi Ramli’s image as a whistleblower, which he leveraged to establish the National Oversight and Whistleblowers Centre (NOW).

As a result of the allegations, Salleh was charged with two counts of criminal breach of trust involving some RM49.7 million before being acquitted in 2015.

The controversy also forced Shahrizat’s exit from the former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s Cabinet.