Minister says B40 afraid of starting businesses, only want money

JASIN, June 2 — Lack of confidence in their own capability is among the reasons those in the low-income (B40) group are reluctant to become entrepreneurs, said Entrepreneur Development Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Redzuan Yusof.

They were often worried of failure to compete with other entrepreneurs in the market during the early stage of business, he said.

“We (the ministry) are always encouraging the Malays, especially those from the B40 group, to muster the courage to come forward and be creative, providing them with both opportunities and space to help them kick-start their business.

“But today, I see that most of them come only seeking money although the ministry has opened up many avenues for starting a business,” he told reporters after the Ihya’ Ramadan ceremony held by the National Entrepreneur Group Economic Fund (Tekun Nasional) and Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) at a mosque here tonight.

Also present were PPBM Jasin parliamentary coordinator Datuk Seri Khairuddin Abu Hassan and Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s political secretary Muhammad Zahid Md Arip.

Mohd Redzuan, who is also the Alor Gajah member of parliament, said apart from lacking self-confidence, the B40 group was also seen as being less informed on available ways to start a business.

In addition to the B40 group, he also urged the youths to be brave in submitting proposals to the ministry that would create opportunities for them to engage in entrepreneurship.

The government, he said, remained committed in finding ways to ensure the group was not marginalised and left behind in terms of income, in line with the goal of developing an entrepreneurial nation. — Bernama