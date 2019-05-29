TNB says will refund customers who were overcharged

TNB said it is currently focusing on ensuring every customer’s complaint is investigated and appropriate action is taken.. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, MAY 29 — Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) has given assurance it will refund the excess payment made by consumers if it is proven that excess charges occur on their respective electricity bills.

The utility giant in a statement today said it is currently focusing on ensuring every customer’s complaint is investigated and appropriate action is taken.

“This includes refunding the excess payments if it is proven that excess charges occur. It will be credited back to the customers’ bill,” it said.

According to the company, TNB takes its customers' concerns seriously regarding issues related to significant increase in their electricity bills and are committed to resolving them.

“A thorough effort is being implemented by TNB to address this issue in details, including helping customers who received the high electricity bills to meet in person at the nearby Kedai Tenaga or contact TNB CareLine at 1-300-88-5454.

“TNB appreciates the grievances, complaints and feedback and is focusing on finding solutions,” it said, adding that the company apologised to the affected customers.

In addition, TNB also continued its cooperation with the Energy Commission in addressing the issue. — Bernama