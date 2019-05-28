CAP wants end to plastic waste imports

A container with imported plastic waste is seen in Port Klang May 28, 2019. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

IPOH, May 28 — The Consumer Association of Penang (CAP) today urged the government to completely stop importing plastic waste.

CAP research officer Mageswari Sangaralingam said illegal recyclers are shifting to other areas when the government clamps down in certain areas.

“The consignments are still coming through other ports. Dumping is still occurring,” she said, claiming that traders are now falsifying declaration forms to bring in plastic scraps.

In a statement here, Mageswari said it is time for measures that focus on reducing the overall global production and consumption of plastics.

“Stop the plastic waste trade,” she added.

Mageswari was commenting on a report by Mail Online, the website of UK tabloid Daily Mail, that claimed 6m-high plastic waste — including trash from British supermarkets and local council recycling departments — has been dumped in Perak, according to an upcoming BBC documentary.

Mail Online claimed that the waste stretching as far as the eye can see can be found in a “Malaysian jungle” near the town of Perak capital Ipoh.

Mageswari pointed out that not all imported plastic waste can be processed, especially those that are contaminated, mixed and low grade.

“The residual waste is a problem, as some of it is dumped indiscriminately such as the recent find in Ipoh, Sungai Petani, burned illegally or sent to cement kilns, causing a new set of problems as there will be toxic emissions into the air and contamination of our water and soil.

“We are burdening our communities and the environment. Who is responsible for cleaning up costs? Why should taxpayers absorb the cost of cleaning up other country’s waste? she asked.

Greenpeace Malaysia campaigner Heng Kiah Chun said Malaysia and other countries should not be used as dumping ground.

“Developed countries should stop putting their responsibility onto other countries for their own plastics problem and put in place policies to reduce single-use plastics,” he said.

Heng added that globally, only 9 per cent of plastic waste produced has actually been recycled, 12 per cent has been incinerated, and the remaining 79 per cent has ended up in landfills or the natural environment.

“This is a global broken system and it is clear that recycling alone cannot fix our plastic pollution problem fast enough.”

“We need a sustained drive to reduce the use of non-essential plastic, to develop sustainable alternatives, and to switch to reuse wherever possible. We are calling on governments and companies to set clear reduction targets for non-essential plastics and invest in developing alternatives,” he added.