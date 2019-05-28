Branded ‘gila’, Johor Baru MP explains buka puasa programme at gurdwara

Akmal explained that he agreed to a non-Muslim location for the breaking of fast programme because it is a multicultural event and would be held in a community hall separate from the Sikh worship area. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

JOHOR BARU, May 28 — Criticised on social media, Johor Baru MP Akmal Nasrullah Nasir today defended his decision to attend a multicultural iftar programme in Sikh religious compound, following attacks by certain Muslims.

The PKR politician explained that he agreed to a non-Muslim locale for the breaking of fast programme this evening because firstly, it is a multicultural event and secondly, it would be held in a community hall separate from the Sikh worship area.

The event, titled “Majlis Iftar Muhibbah Bersama YB Akmal Nasrullah Nasir”, is scheduled to be held at the Johor Baru Sikh Gurdwara Sahib from 6.30pm today.

“My whole life I had never been to the Sikh temple,” he wrote in a Facebook post this morning.

Akmal was labelled “gila” (crazy) on Facebook by a group calling itself Ops Johor in a post earlier this morning.

Ops Johor questioned Akmal’s faith and they claimed that no Muslims had ever broke their fast in a gurdwara before.

The Iftar event banner to be held at the Johor Baru Sikh Gurdwara Sahib later today that saw several parties criticising Johor Baru MP Akmal Nasrullah Nasir. — Banner courtesy of the Johor Baru Parliament office

Akmal, who is also the PKR Youth chief, said he too initially had reservations when he was first invited to visit a gurdwara last year for a similar breaking of fast event, but feared that the situation may be misinterpreted and result in unwanted attention and baseless accusations.

However, he said that he spoke to others, including the gurdwara staff and the organiser of the iftar programme, for advice and was assured that it would not jeopardise his Islamic beliefs but that his presence in the compound would help forge better understanding among peoples of different cultures and religions.

Akmal explained to his Facebook followers that the gurdwara is built like a community centre with various facilities available, including a dining hall that caters to 100 per cent vegetarian meals all the time.

“At the same time, we have to cover our heads when entering and last year I wore a kopiah,” said the 32-year-old federal lawmaker.

Akmal added that the gurdwara had also provided one empty hall for Maghrib prayers, adding that the area is separate from the Sikh worship area, and that worshippers would not be interrupted.

“Insyallah, after the completion of this programme I will go to the mosque for my usual Isyak and tarawikh prayers,” he said.