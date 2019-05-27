Vivy Yusof appointed as member of UiTM board of directors

Founders of Fashion Valet Sdn Bhd, Datin Vivy Sofinas Yusof and her husband Datuk Fadzarudin Shah Anuar, after the meeting with the Council of Eminent Persons at Ilham Tower in Kuala Lumpur June 18, 2018. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

SHAH ALAM, May 27 — E-commerce entrepreneur Vivy Yusof was today appointed as member of the board of directors of Universiti Teknologi MARA (UiTM) for three years.

UiTM Vice Chancellor Emeritus Professor Mohd Azraai Kassim said it was confident that the appointment of Vivy, who is the chief creative officer at FashionValet and co-founder of The dUCk Group, will inspire the university’s students to explore new business opportunities.

“I believe the university will benefit greatly from Datin Vivy Yusof’s experience as a very successful female entrepreneur.

“We look forward to working with her in an effort to improve and develop UiTM entrepreneurship in global and local ecosystems,” he said in a statement here.

He said Vivy’s extensive involvement in branding and marketing could be used to uplift UiTM’s brand and products globally.

Chairman of UiTM’s board of directors Datuk Seri Syed Zainal Abidin Syed Mohamed Tahir said Vivy’s appointment would be a driving force for UiTM to remain relevant as an entrepreneurial hub at the higher education level. — Bernama