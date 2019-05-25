Music video of hip-hop track BBB featuring Najib to drop tomorrow (VIDEO)

Screengrab of Datuk Seri Najib Razak from the 45-second teaser video published by Ron.

KUALA LUMPUR, May 25 — A hip-hop music video featuring scandal-plagued Datuk Seri Najib Razak will be released tomorrow, according to entrepreneur Mohd Nor Kharoni Kamisan yesterday.

The track by little-known rapper ADK and underground breakout star RASH the Warchild is titled BBB, short for “Bukan biasa-biasa” or “not the usual” — a new catchphrase coined by the man also known as Ron Kamisan for Najib in February.

In a 45-second teaser video published by Ron on his social media accounts late last night, Najib could be seen riding in a white luxury Toyota Vellfire minivan at night, escorted by police outriders.

Najib then stopped in front of four men sitting at Lepaking “hipster” food spot in Jalan Gombak owned by Ron, before opening his door, and one of the men — Ron himself — showed Najib a thumbs up.

In English, the lyrics translate to: “Lets move forward / This is not the end / With this I present / A prayer for success”.

Last week, Ron had posted a video showing the two rappers performing the opening verse of the song to Najib, who could be seen recording the event on his mobile phone.

Another man sitting beside Ron and Najib, believed to be Najibs aide, could be seen nodding his head to the song with the duo.

Earlier this week, Ron had also posted photos and video of the music video shoot.

One scene had the rappers and their entourage dancing to the song in hip-hop attire, in front of Porsche and Ford Mustang sports cars — common tropes in the genre.

Ron was arguably the one who pushed “Malu apa bossku” phrase into its viral status.

The man was formerly known for his other ventures, including Lepaking, Aerox Clinica motorcycle dealership in Wangsa Maju, and the shops motorcycle racing team AC Racing.

In a selfie video last month, Najib had obliged Ron after the latter called out “Boss kita!” (“Our boss!”), and the phrase has now not only turned into a rallying cry among the supporters of the Pekan MP, but has entered popular culture.

Najib has since used the image as proof of his newfound popularity as the peoples champion, despite currently facing a litany of charges in court.