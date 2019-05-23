Agriculture minister puts AP applications online to curb corruption

Agriculture and Agro-based Industry Minister Datuk Salahuddin Ayub greets officers after the ministry’s monthly assembly in Putrajaya May 23, 2019. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

PUTRAJAYA, May 23 — As part of measures against corruption, the Agriculture and Agro-based Industry Ministry has introduced online applications to obtain Approved Permits (APs) for the import of food.

Its minister Datuk Salahuddin Ayub said the move was to end what he deems to be a toxic rent-seeking culture in Malaysia.

“Among some of the culture we seek to abolish is the rent seeker practice. This we do not want,” he told a news conference after his ministry’s monthly assembly.

He noted that some previous AP holders were not even in the related industry or even owned any factory.

“So let us give them to those who are truly involved in the industry or are industry players. That’s what we will look at.

“We too have party members, we too have supporters, but if I too practise such a culture, and my deputy minister also does it, then we are not different than the previous government. The people want to see this change,” he added.

Salahuddin said that his ministry has now made AP applications available through an online platform.

The Amanah deputy president also reminded his party members not to demand contracts and tenders for their personal interests.