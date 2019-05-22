Pahang to observe 40-day mourning period

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad pays his last respects to Paduka Ayahanda Sultan Ahmad Shah Al-Musta’in Billah at Istana Negara May 22, 2019. — Bernama pic

KUANTAN, May 22 — The state of Pahang will observe a 40-day mourning period with the state flag to be flown at half-mast from today in conjunction with the passing of Paduka Ayahanda Sultan Ahmad Shah Al-Musta’in Billah.

State Secretary Datuk Seri Sallehuddin Ishak said all forms of entertainment and celebrations are not allowed from today until noon on Saturday.

Members of the Pahang royal family will observe 100 days of mourning, he said.

Sultan Ahmad Shah died at the age 88 at the National Heart Institute (IJN) in Kuala Lumpur at 8.50am today.

Sallehuddin said the bathing and kafan ceremony of Sultan Ahmad Shah’s remains would be done at Istana Negara in the capital before being flown to Kuantan Air Base here later today.

“The body will be taken to the Istana Abu Bakar in Pekan and the public who wish pay their last respect can do so starting tonight until 9am tomorrow.

“The public is also allowed to perform the funeral prayers either alone or in a congregation at the palace,” he told a press conference at Wisma Sri Pahang here today. Sallehuddin, however, reminded those who want to visit and pay their last respects to dress appropriately in black, including scarves or shawls for the women.

Members of the royal families and dignitaries can pay their last respects starting at 11am, he said.

“Then, the body will be taken to Sultan Ahmad Shah Mosque for the funeral prayers, which will be led by Pahang Mufti Datuk Seri Abdul Rahman Osman, before being laid to rest at the Royal Mausoleum after Zohor prayers,” he added.

Sallehuddin also confirmed that the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, who is currently abroad, is scheduled to arrive at Istana Abu Bakar tomorrow morning.

All surau and mosques in Pahang have also been asked to hold tahlil prayers for three consecutive nights starting tonight. — Bernama