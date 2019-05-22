KL police still hunting third suspect in car repossession viral video

Mazlan said the case was being investigated under Section 384 of the Penal Code, punishment for extortion. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, May 22 — Police have arrested two of the three men suspected of involvement in an attempt to tow a woman’s car at the Malaysian International Trade and Exhibition Centre (Mitec) last Friday and which later was made viral on social media.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Seri Mazlan Lazim said the first arrest was made after a tow truck driver surrendered at 2.20pm yesterday while his friend was detained at a hotel at 11.50pm on the same day.

“While another suspect has not surrendered and we urged the individuals to immediately surrender to assist in the investigation,” he said in a media conference at the Kuala Lumpur Police Headquarters yesterday.

He said the case was being investigated under Section 384 of the Penal Code, punishment for extortion.

Yesterday, the media reported that the three men tried to tow a Mazda car belonging to a woman after claiming the 32-year-old had an overdue bank payment for 19 months.

In another development, Mazlan confirmed that the police have received a report on the act of throwing eight empty liquor bottles at the compound of Al-Makmur surau of Sri Pantai Public Housing Programme (PPR), Jalan Pantai Dalam, last Sunday.

“We view this case as mischief and take a serious look at this incident. I also hope that people could understand each other and respect other religions,” he said.

The incident was reported around 8.30pm and ended at about 11pm when pilgrims from Block 100 and 102 of the PPR attended the Isyak and Tarawih prayers. — Bernama