Azmin: Let people be the judge of performance of ministers

Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali said ministers, mentris besar or state executive councillors should be given the chance to do their jobs. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, May 22 — The “rakyat” (people) can judge for themselves whether a minister, mentri besar or state executive councillor is performing or not, said Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali.

He noted that Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad himself had stated that he (Dr Mahathir) had no intention to reshuffle the Cabinet although most of the ministers were newbies because they had showed commitment to discharge their duties well within a short time frame.

“So give them a chance to do their jobs. What is important today is that we have a young and energetic team, with integrity and willing to serve to rebuild Malaysia.

“The question of acceptance we leave it to the people but I believe the rakyat has seen positive change in the one year we (Pakatan Harapan ) have been in power,” he told reporters after attending an Iftar event for the Gombak Setia constituency here today.

Azmin was commenting on remarks by Datuk A. Kadir Jasin, the media advisor to the prime minister, who wrote in his blog that non-performing ministers, mentris besar and state executive councillors should step down honourably. — Bernama