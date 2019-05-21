Information Department denies posting job advert only for Bumiputera

PUTRAJAYA, May 21 — The Information Department has denied advertising for the post of Information Assistant Grade S19 only for Bumiputeras as published in the private website Kerjaya.Co.

The department said in a statement today that it had never issued any job vacancy advertisement for entry into the department.

“For general information, any transaction for recruitment for any job opportunity in the public service is under the jurisdiction of the PSC (Public Service Commission) and application must be made online via http://www.spa.gov.my,” it said.

The Information Department said members of the public could access the PSC’s actual advertisement via the link. — Bernama