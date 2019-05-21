Five cops nabbed for robbing money changer, Bukit Aman mastermind still at large

Five police officers including an inspector has been arrested for robbing a money changer of RM200,000, while an assistant superintendent (ASP) from Bukit Aman, believed to be the mastermind is still at large. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, March 21 — Five police officers including an inspector has been arrested for robbing a money changer of RM200,000, while an assistant superintendent (ASP) from Bukit Aman, believed to be the mastermind is still at large.

A source close to the investigation told Malay Mail that police are also looking for three officers from Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) to assist investigations.

The five policemen detained had alleged that they had received “information’” from the ASP and the three BNM officers to rob the victim a manager at a money changer outlet in Jalan Silang here.

The incident unfolded when nine men including the five policemen arrived at the money changer outlet on Sunday around 4pm.

The suspects introduced themselves as policemen from Bukit Aman’s commercial crime department.

“They accused the victim of running a money changer outlet without a proper license and immediately handcuffed him,” said the source, who wished to remain anonymous.

The source said the suspects then “seized” mobile phones belonging to the victim and his four employees and took RM4000 petty cash while raiding the outlet.

“One of the policemen then told the victim that if he wants to ‘solve’ this, he just need to pay the group RM200,000.

“The victim then told his driver to go to his home and bring RM200,000 cash, while the policemen waited at a bus stop in front Kotaraya Complex,” the source said.

After gathering the cash the victim then proceeded to a bus stop in front of the complex where he handed over the RM200,000 to the policemen.

The victim lodged a police report over the matter and in his police report said that he suspects one of the policemen was armed with a gun.

The police source said an investigation was conducted at the premise intruded by the suspects and investigators retrieved several closed-circuit television (CCTV) recording.

“Based on the CCTV footage police managed to identify the five policemen and they were subsequently arrested,” the source said.

The five policemen were an inspector from PJ police headquarters attached with narcotics department, a corporal and two lance corporal from Seapark police station and another corporal from Jalan Bandar traffic police.

“Investigations also showed that the mastermind ASP gave RM18,000 each to the five policemen and took the rest of the cash for himself,” the source added.

It is still unclear if the ASP and the three BNM officers were among the nine who had went to the outlet.

The case is being investigated under Section 395 of the Penal Code for robbery and Section 170 of the Penal Code for impersonating a police officer.

The police have yet to issue an official statement over the arrests.