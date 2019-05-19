Harmonious Wesak Day celebration nationwide

Buddha devotees pray at the Thai Buddhist Chetawan Temple on Wesak Day marking the birth of Gautama Buddha, his attaining enlightenment, and his passing away, in Petaling Jaya, May 19, 2019. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, May 19 — The Wesak Day is celebrated by Buddhists across the country today in peaceful and harmonious atmosphere, in line with the practice of religious freedom that symbolises the unity of the country’s pluralistic society.

Buddhists began to visit temples early in the morning to carry out religious rituals and pay tribute to Siddharta Gautama, the founder of the religion.

The lively yet modest celebration filled the air when some 3,000 devotees visited the Maha Vihara Buddhist Temple, Brickfields to conduct religious ceremonies by lighting candles and bringing flowers to symbolise the birth, enlightenment and death of Gautama Buddha.

Meanwhile, in NEGERI SEMBILAN, devotees began to converge at the prayer hall inside the Malaysian Buddhist Association of Negeri Sembilan branch building at Jalan Tan Sri Manickvasagam here, as early as 9am, causing the situation around the temple to be crowded.

A total of 300 devotees performed religious rituals expected to take place until mid-day.

In MELAKA, Seck Kia Ench Temple at Jalan Gajah Berang here was where the focus of more than 3,000 devotees to carry out rituals and offerings in conjunction with the celebration.

Melaka Chief Minister Adly Zahari was also present to wish the devotees happy Wesak Day as he mingled with those at the temple.

The shopping malls in the city were also crowded with people who took advantage of the public holiday tomorrow and some were there to make early preparations in conjunction with the upcoming Hari Raya Aidilfitri.

Elsewhere in JOHOR BARU, the overcast weather did not prevent 40,000 Buddhists from gathering at the Fo Ghuang Shan Hsingma Si Bathing Temple in Skudai, here, since early morning to perform religious rituals.

The ceremony, which was also attended by state Tourism, Women, Family and Community Development Committee chairman Liow Cai Tung, was also featuring a Broadway dance performance by Guang Ming Institute of Performing Arts-Cebu from the Philippines. — Bernama