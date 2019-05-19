Attack on KL entertainment outlet: ‘Datuk Seri’ surrenders to police

A man with the ‘Datuk Seri’ title, wanted in connection with an attack at an entertainment premises in Jalan Klang Lama here on May 3, has surrendered himself to the police. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, May 19 — A man, with the “Datuk Seri” title, wanted in connection with an attack at an entertainment premises in Jalan Klang Lama here on May 3, has surrendered himself to the police.

Kuala Lumpur Criminal Investigation Department deputy head (Intelligence/Operation) ACP Alzafny Ahmad said the suspect, in his 40s, surrendered himself at the Brickfields district police headquarters at 3 pm last Friday.

He said the suspect, who went to the police station with his lawyer, was released on police bail the same day after his statement was recorded.

Alzafny said until today, 15 individuals, including the “Datuk Seri” had been arrested, but all of them were released on police bail.

“Investigations are on-going, including identifying several witnesses and other suspects in the case. One of the wanted individuals is abroad and the person is expected to surrender to the police next week upon his return,” he said when contacted today.

It was reported that about 40 armed individuals, believed to be members of a secret society had attacked the entertainment centre and caused damage to the premises on May 3. — Bernama