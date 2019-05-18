Cops probing ex-aide claim of sexual harassment by Perak MP

Selangor CID chief SAC Fadzil Ahmat says police have received a report in connection with this case and investigations are ongoing. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, May 18 ― Police have confirmed receiving a report from a former aide to a member of Parliament in Perak alleging that she was sexually harassed by the latter.

Selangor CID chief SAC Fadzil Ahmat, when contacted last night, said the report was lodged in Selangor but he declined to elaborate.

“I can confirm that police have received a report in connection with this case and investigations are ongoing,” he said.

Media reports yesterday said the former aide had lodged a police report of sexual harassment against the MP.

The reports also said the former aide claimed that the MP had shown her the “Kamasutra” book and pornographic pictures. ― Bernama