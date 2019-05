The prominent rights activist was 93. — Picture by KE Ooi

KUALA LUMPUR, May 17 — Consumer Association of Penang (CAP) president SM Mohamed Idris died today at the age of 93, according to Sinar Harian Online.

The Malay daily reported that the prominent rights activist died at the Gleneagles hospital in Penang at approximately 4.45pm.

He leaves behind four children.

MORE TO COME