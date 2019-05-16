Perak to erase Amanjaya brand introduced by BN, restore original names

Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu speaks to reporters launching the Digital Perak Corporation Holding office in Ipoh May 16, 2019. ― Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, May 16 — Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu said his administration will discontinue the practise of using “Amanjaya” for building and location names that was made popular by the previous Barisan Nasional administration.

Such sites will return to their previous names prior to the introduction of “Amanjaya”, he said.

Ahmad Faizal said the move was to give the locations their proper prominence, which he said was not possible when they were called using the politically-linked term.

“We believe that all the public buildings and squares should not have to use the political brand and instead it should be maintained with their original names.

“Maybe the previous administration wanted to standardised the names for all the places and buildings, but the current government felt that the name of the places should be promoted,” he told reporters after launching the Digital Perak Corporation Holding office at the Perak Techno Trade Centre here.

He also questioned the thinking behind calling places with a name that carries political connotations.

One direct benefit from using the original names is that these would survive regardless of which party was the government of the day, he explained

“If the name of the stadium is Stadium Perak, we maintain with that name. We don’t have to change it to Stadium Harapan or whatsoever,” he added.

“I hope the future mentri besar will not change these names again. Let’s maintain Ipoh as Ipoh and Perak Darul Ridzuan as Perak Darul Ridzuan. No need to change it 80 times,” he said.

The MB was commenting to public criticism of a letter from the State Secretariat Office announcing that Terminal Amanjaya would be restored to Terminal Meru Raya while Terminal Bas Kampar would revert to Terminal Kampar Putra.

Apart from the bus terminals, Ahmad Faizal also said the Bulatan Amanjaya in Meru Raya has also been renamed Bulatan Sultan Azlan Shah in honour of the late Perak Ruler.