Cops probing video showing men shooting firearms on temple grounds

KUALA LUMPUR, May 16 — Police are investigating a video allegedly showing several men of Indian descent shooting a firearm on temple grounds.

Five men were seen shooting a total of 22 shots into the air with what appears to look like a double-barrel rifle.

The incident was said to take place on May 12 2019 at Sri Pachai Marathu Muniandy temple in Sungai Burong in Tanjung Karang, Selangor during a festival.

The shooters were seen taking shots while worshippers were standing barely three feet from them. In one of the videos several kids were standing barely three feet from where the men were shooting.

One mother was carrying her child standing a foot behind one of the men who took the shots.

The child could be seen crying when the shots were fired. As each person took turns reloading and shooting the rifle, onlookers were dangerously close to the action. Some were closing their ears due to the loud bang.

Green ammo shells were seen popping out of the rifle chamber unto the temple grounds.

The police are opening an investigation under Section 39 of the Arms Act 1960.

Selangor CID chief SAC Fadzil Ahmat said four men aged between 30 to 67 have been apprehended to assist with further investigation.