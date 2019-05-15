Apparel company fined RM40,000 for possession of fake Fipper slippers

The company was charged with having in its possession the imitation slippers of various sizes and colours, with false trade description of the brand name”Fipper” at its premises in Jalan Chow Kit. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, May 15 — An apparel company was fined RM40,000 by the Sessions Court here today for the possession of 5,556 imitation Fipper slippers.

Judge Manira Mohd Nor meted out the fine on ZC Fashion Sdn Bhd after the company director, Tan Hock Chuah, 39, pleaded guilty to the charge.

The company was charged with having in its possession the imitation slippers of various sizes and colours, with false trade description of the brand name”Fipper” at its premises at No 42, Jalan Chow Kit here at 11.15am on July 19, 2017.

The charge, under Section 8(2)(c) of the Trade Descriptions Act 2011, provides a maximum fine of RM15,000 for each good bearing the false trade description, and for a second or subsequent offence, a fine not exceeding RM30,000 for each good, if found guilty.

In mitigation, Tan, who was represented by lawyer Nordin Othman, said it was the first offence by the company.

Deputy public prosecutor from the Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry Ahmad Zikri Jaafar prosecuted. — Bernama