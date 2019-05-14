Perlis Islamic religious council allocates more than RM3.75m in ‘fitrah’ aid for 9,378 recipients

KANGAR, May 14 ― The Perlis Malay Customs and Islamic Religious Council (Maips) has allocated more than RM3.751 million to be given as “fitrah” aid to 9,378 recipients, comprising the poor and destitute, in the state before Aidilfitri.

The Raja Muda of Perlis, Tuanku Syed Faizuddin Putra Jamalullail, who is also Maips president, handed over the allocation to representatives of five zones in the state at an Ihya Ramadan programme at Tuanku Syed Putra Jamalullail Mosque here last night.

Also present were the Raja Puan Muda of Perlis, Tuanku Hajah Lailatul Shahreen Akashah Khalil, Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Azlan Man, State Islamic Religious Council chairman Ruzaini Rais, Perlis Islamic Religious Department director Dr Hazman Hassan and MAIPs chief executive officer Mohd Nazim Mohd Noor.

The five zones in Perlis are North, which received an allocation of RM686,000 for 1,715 recipients, South (RM787,200 for 1,968 recipients), West (RM835,200 for 2,088 recipients), East (RM637,200 for 1,593 recipients) and Central( RM805,600 for 2,014 recipients). Each recipient will receive RM400. ― Bernama