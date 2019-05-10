Mamee Monster can no longer wish drivers ‘kthxbye’ in Melaka

A picture of the Mamee signboard that has been widely shared on social media.

KUALA LUMPUR, May 10 — A gigantic signboard on a pedestrian bridge in Melaka featuring snack brand mascot Mamee Monster was instructed to be taken down by the city’s mayor.

Sinar Harian reported that the signboard which was recently installed nearby the Al-Azim state mosque had to be taken down for using improper language.

The billboard promoting the popular Mamee snack manufactured in the state had a picture of the blue mascot wishing drivers using the Internet slang “kthxbye” instead of “okay, thank you, goodbye”.

The mascot frequently uses the phrase in social media posts on Mamee’s accounts.

Melaka Historic City Council (MBMB) Mayor Mansur Sudin had reportedly told the Malay daily that the instruction was issued immediately after the billboard went viral on Facebook a few days ago.

“Such billboard cannot be used and is not approved. MBMB has instructed it to be brought down immediately,” he reportedly said.

The billboard had drawn multiple reactions from social media users including those who voiced their displeasure over the improper use of the language.

A probe has also revealed that another billboard at Lebuh Alor Gajah-Melaka Tengah-Jasin main thoroughfare has not been taken down by the authorities yet.

Yesterday, Chief Minister Adly Zahari said his party will review the applications for the state’s billboards, especially those that use short forms as mainly only youths would understand its meaning.

The Mamee-Double Decker (M) Bhd’s factory which manufactures the snack is located in Ayer Keroh, and the brand has made the state its unofficial hometown.