Najib denies in-court selfie as judge issues warning against photography

Datuk Seri Najib Razak is pictured at the Duta Court in Kuala Lumpur May 9, 2019. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, May 9 — Datuk Seri Najib Razak denied taking a selfie from his seat in the dock during his SRC trial but such reports still prompted the High Court judge to issue a general reminder that photography during court proceedings bordered on contempt.

Just before the afternoon session of Najib’s trial started, news of the alleged selfie reached the court.

High Court judge Mohd Nazlan Mohd Ghazali then asked Najib whether he “did or did not take selfie in open court”.

“Your Honour, I used it as a mirror to check my personal appearance, that’s all,” Najib replied.

Mohd Nazlan accepted the explanation but proceeded to issue his reminder and warning.

“I accept the explanation but I think I shall make the reminder, although Tan Sri (Shafee) said his client did not take selfie, but as a general reminder as this issue arises now and again.

“The court prohibits any form of photography in the courtroom; actually, it’s known to most people.

“Because if it were true, if a selfie were taken just now — accused (said) did not do it — otherwise it would be in my view, in open court, bordering as being in contempt, especially if during court proceedings.

“Because anyone who is caught taking photos in open court, if it ever happens in the future, will have to be dealt with severely, including for instance surrendering the mobile device to the police during court proceedings,” the judge added.

“The sanctity and integrity of proceedings must always be respected,” he said.

Earlier, ad hoc prosecutor Datuk V. Sithambaram said allegations were rife on social media that the selfie had been taken in the courtroom and asked the judge to make a directive on the matter, saying that it was not good for court proceedings to be ”compromised”.

Najib’s lead defence lawyer, Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah, responded by complaining about a news report alleging his client took the selfie during trial.

Shafee said Najib denied doing so.

“I have just asked Datuk Seri Najib whether he had taken a selfie. He said he would never do that. He felt something sharp near his eyebrow,” Shafee said, claiming that his client was using the phone as a “mirror”.

Eyewitnesses in the court earlier today informed Malay Mail that Najib was seen allegedly taking a selfie from his dock, even as the trial was going on before High Court judge Mohd Nazlan Mohd Ghazali.

MORE TO COME