‘If’ I become PM? There is a signed agreement, Anwar tells TV host Maya Karin (VIDEO)

A screengrab of actress Maya Karin sharing a laugh with Anwar during their interview on iFlix’s ‘Hot Ones Malaysia.’

KUALA LUMPUR, May 9 — PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim took to correcting actress Maya Karin when she asked him what it would feel like “if” he became prime minister next year at 72 years old.

In streaming service iFlix’s Hot Ones Malaysia, where host Maya treats her guest of the day to satay with increasingly spicier sauces while asking equally spicy questions, Anwar’s calm expression changed when Maya asked: “If next year you become prime minister, you’ll be 72 years old...”

“There was an agreement that was signed, and it will be honoured.

“Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad has done his bit by ensuring a peaceful (government) transition and my task is to ensure that the (electoral) pledges are honoured,” Anwar casually explained to Maya, with a smile.

Between bites of ever-spicier satay, which the political veteran managed, Anwar indicated that Dr Mahathir’s “genuine interest” to save the country during their court reconciliation before GE14 convinced him to collaborate with the current prime minister despite past disputes.

Dr Mahathir during his first tenure as prime minister had sacked Anwar as his deputy in 1998, with the latter being convicted of corruption and sodomy a year later.

Freed at the Yang Di-Pertuan Agong’s behest shortly after their Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition came to power last year, Anwar said he now has frequent discussions with the prime minister.

“I meet him (Dr Mahathir) once a week, once a fortnight. Of course, I don’t interfere in the government’s matters, but I do share certain issue with him,” Anwar said.